KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-afternoon today, weighed down by profit-taking activities in selected heavyweight stocks led by Sime Darby Plantation, Digi and IHH Healthcare.

Losses in three counters, Sime Darby Plantation, Digi and IHH Healthcare dragged the composite index down 4.237 points.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.90 points to 1,657.69 from yesterday's close of 1,571.66.

The key index opened 8.51 points higher at 1,580.17.

Market breadth was negative, with losers led gainers 593 to 552, while 336 counters were unchanged, 497 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 19.59 billion shares worth RM5.24 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed two sen to RM7.50, Top Glove rose 42 sen to RM27.62, Public Bank added four sen to RM16.84, Hartalega advanced 24 sen to RM18.60 while Tenaga was flat at RM11.02.

Of the most active, Sapura Energy was 4.5 better at 14.5 sen, AT Systematization added two sen to 14 sen, Velesto improved 1.5 sen to 16 sen, Trive Property eased half-a-sen to 2.5 sen while Netx Holdings was flat at two sen.

Meanwhile, Tomei Consolidated, Fraser and Neave and Poh Kong emerged as the top losers.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 20.95 points to 11,305.51, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 32.12 points higher at 13,385.20 and the FBMT 100 Index expanded 18.49 points to 11,114.69.

The FBM 70 advanced 176.95 points to 14,764.48 and the FBM ACE climbed 165.58 points to 10,780.71.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was down 35.0 points at 12,932.45, the Plantation Index declined 55.82 points to 6,985.63 and the Industrial Products and Services Index reduced 0.95 point to 140.08. ― Bernama