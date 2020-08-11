Analysts: Tight supply set to keep CPO prices up in August

According to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks fell 10.55 per cent to 1.698 million tonnes in July from 1.898 million tonnes recorded in the previous month. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The anticipation of tight supply of palm oil will continue to support crude palm oil (CPO) prices of up to RM2,800 per tonne this month, say analysts.

CPO prices have gained more than 19 per cent over the past month to settle at RM2,853 per metric tonne.

“We expect CPO prices to trade in the range of RM2,400-RM2,800 per tonne in August due to the current tight stock situations and at an average of RM2,300 per tonne for 2020,” CGS-CIMB Securities said.

In a report today, the company said it expects palm oil stocks to fall by one per cent month-on-month (MoM) to 1.67 million tonnes at end-August.

Against this backdrop, CGS-CIMB expects demand for palm oil for food consumption to improve ahead of the celebration of the mid-autumn festival on October 1.

However, this could come at the expense of weaker biodiesel demand, as the rising CPO price has further worsened the economic viability of biodiesel, especially the fulfilment of B30 biodiesel in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research forecast CPO production will decline -1.4 per cent MoM in August to 1.78 million metric tonnes as trees continue to take a breather.

Concurrently, exports will decline -4.5 per cent to 1.70 metric tonnes as pent-up demand gradually fizzles out.

Kenanga Research pointed out that data from cargo surveyors for August 1-10 have shown an average decline in exports of 5.5 per cent MoM.

“All-in, we expect total demand of 1.99 million metric tonnes to outstrip total supply of 1.84 million metric tonnes, leading to lower ending stocks of 1.55 million metric tonnes or -8.8 per cent MoM in August,” it noted.

According to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks fell 10.55 per cent to 1.698 million tonnes in July from 1.898 million tonnes recorded in the previous month. — Bernama