Wholesale and retail trade sales nearing pre-Covid-19 levels in June

Statistics Department chief Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin speaks during the launch of the 2018 Graduates Statistics in Putrajaya December 13,2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Sales value of Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade grew double-digit to 21.8 per cent in June compared to that of May, nearing the pre-movement control order (MCO) levels, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said wholesale trade sub-sector contributed the most to this uptrend, increasing by RM8.3 billion or 20.3 per cent to RM49 billion, followed by motor vehicle, which grew RM5.3 billion or 78.9 per cent to RM12.1 billion.

Similarly, retail trade rose RM4.8 billion or 13.0 per cent to RM41.8 billion, he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said sale of other specialised wholesale spearheaded the increment of the wholesale trade sub-sector, with a growth of 35.6 per cent month-on-month to RM17.3 billion.

Meanwhile, wholesale of household goods grew by 20.1 per cent to RM10.3 billion and the wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies generated sales of RM4.2 billion, expanding 23.2 per cent compared to that of May 2020.

Meanwhile, sale of motor vehicles recorded the highest month-on-month increase of RM3.5 billion, growing by 113.5 per cent to RM6.7 billion.

This was followed by sale of motor vehicles parts and accessories, which registered sales value of RM2.9 billion, an increased of 59.7 per cent of RM1.1 billion, while maintenance and repair of motor vehicles recorded an increment of RM0.5 billion or 44.6 per cent to RM1.5 billion.

“For retail trade, all retail activities continued to record a positive growth in June, especially retail sale in non-specialised stores of RM16 billion, an increase of RM1.4 billion or 9.1 per cent compared to prior month.

This was followed by retail sale in specialised stores, which rose RM1.3 billion or 18.8 per cent to RM8.2 billion and retail sale of household equipment, that expanded by 16.6 per cent or RM0.7 billion to RM5.1 billion.

Year-on-year basis, the sales value of wholesale and retail trade contracted by 8.4 per cent, but improved from two consecutive months of double-digit negative growth.

“Wholesale trade sub-sector registered the biggest fall among sub-sectors of RM4.6 billion or -8.7 per cent compared to a year ago.

“Similarly, retail trade decreased RM4.2 billion or -9.2 per cent. Motor vehicles also down RM0.6 billion or -4.5 per cent in this month.” he said.

However, online retail sales index, which portrays e-commerce activity, expanded by 35.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

In terms of volume index, wholesale and retail trade continued an upward trend of 25.2 per cent compared to the preceding month due to the rise in motor vehicle sales, which jumped by 90.2 per cent. — Bernama