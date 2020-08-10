Malaysia's palm oil stocks down 10.55pc in July, says MPOB

A worker trims leaves on a newly created dwarf palm oil tree at the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) research station in Bukit Lawiang, Johor February 13, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Malaysia's total palm oil stocks fell 10.55 per cent to 1.698 million tonnes in July from 1.898 million tonnes recorded in the previous month, says the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

In its latest report on the industry's performance, the MPOB said today crude palm oil (CPO) stocks shrank 15.42 per cent to 868,664 tonnes from 1.027 million tonnes in June.

Processed palm oil stocks went down by 4.81 per cent to 829, 372 tonnes in July compared with 871,296 tonnes previously, it noted.

The board said CPO production decreased 4.14 per cent to 1.807 million tonnes in July from 1.885 million tonnes in the previous month, while palm kernel output was 3.51 per cent lower at 449,347 tonnes against June's production of 465,712 tonnes .

The MPOB said palm oil exports rose 4.19 per cent to 1.782 million tonnes in July versus 1.710 million tonnes in the preceding month, while oleochemical exports fell 10.01 per cent to 247,187 tonnes from 274,679 tonnes previously.

Biodiesel exports in the month under review surged 143.26 per cent to 38,974 tonnes in July compared with 16,022 tonnes in June, while palm kernel oil exports were up 4.07 per cent at 100,115 tonnes versus 96,201 tonnes in the preceding month.

Exports of palm kernel cake decreased 28.36 per cent to 227,494 tonnes from 317,534 tonnes previously. — Bernama