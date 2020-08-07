Stats Dept: Manufacturing value up 4.1pc year-on-year in June 2019

Workers are pictured at their respective stations at a factory in Batu Maung November 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Malaysia’s manufacturing value in June 2020 rebounded to 4.1 per cent year-on-year (yoy) after registering negative growth for three consecutive months, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said, the yoy rebound in sales value in June 2020 was driven by the increase in food, beverages and tobacco products (25.3 per cent), transport equipment and other manufactures products (23.1 per cent) and electrical and electronics products (12.7 per cent).

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing sales stood at RM116.7 billion, up 30.4 per cent from the previous month.

“The sub-sectors that grew at a faster pace month-on-month were transport equipment and other manufactures products (87.4 per cent), electrical and electronics products (45.7 per cent) and non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (26.3 per cent),” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in June 2020 decrease 2.2 per cent to 2,188,142 persons, from 2,238,195 persons in June last year.

The report also stated that salaries and wages paid amounted to RM7.11 billion, down 2.0 per cent or RM146.8 million in June 2020 from the same month of the preceding year.

“Simultaneously, the sales value per employee rose by 6.5 per cent to record RM53,319 as compared with the same month in 2019, while, the average salaries and wages per employee were RM3,251 in June 2020,” he said.

For the second quarter of 2020, the sales value of the manufacturing sector shrank 16.5 per cent to RM281.9 billion from 2.2 per cent registered in the previous quarter.

“The decline was due to the decrease in non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (-48.8 per cent), transport equipment and other manufacture products (-24.3 per cent) and electrical and electronics products (-15.6 per cent).

“The number of employees and salaries and wages dropped 2.2 per cent and 4.0 per cent respectively in the second quarter of 2020,” it said. ― Bernama