Bursa Malaysia turns negative on profit-taking at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Bursa Malaysia turned negative at mid-morning as profit-taking emerged in most of the indices while tracking the movement in regional markets.

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 9.25 points to 1,579.32 from 1,588.57 at yesterday's close.

The key index opened 1.97 points higher at 1,590.54 at 9 am.

Market breadth was negative, with losers leading gainers 575 to 449, while 336 counters were unchanged, 619 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 9.20 billion shares worth RM3.70 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd, in a note, said regional markets are expected remain mixed with the escalating US-China tensions.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM7.55, Top Glove shed 10 sen to RM28.30, Hartalega decreased 58 sen to RM19.22, and Public Bank dropped 24 sen to RM16.74.

Tenaga fell two sen to RM10.98 and IHH eased one sen to RM5.39.

Of the most actives, Borneo Oil added two sen to seven sen, Pegasus improved one sen to 4.5 sen and Niche climbed 29.5 sen to 52.5 sen.

For the top losers, Nestle eased RM2.80 to RM140.30, Hartalega slid 58 sen to RM19.22 and Advaenta lost 52 sen to RM4.19.

Among top gainers, Upa bagged 68 sen to RM3.38, Poh Kong improved 41 sen to RM1.80 and Supermax added 32 sen to RM24.10.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was down 60.87 points to 11,415.76, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 78.09 points easier at 13,568.51 and the FBMT 100 Index weakened 58.52 points to 11,2210.44.

The FBM 70 reduced 50.24 points to 15,000.93 but the FBM ACE ticked up 217.78 points to 10,740.95.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.26 of-a-point to 142.01, the Financial Services Index was down 61.16 points at 12,932.04 and the Plantation Index declined 41.95 points to 7,030.25. ― Bernama