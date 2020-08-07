BNM’s international reserves at US$104.2b as at July 30

In a statement today, Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.4 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$104.2 billion (RM436.86 billion) as at July 30, 2020, slightly higher compared with US$104.0 billion as at July 15, 2020.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.4 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$97.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.3 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$2.2 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.4 billion).

It said the assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, amounted to RM446.36 billion; Malaysian government papers (RM10.46 billion); deposits with financial institutions (RM3.75 billion); loans and advances (RM16.37 billion); land and buildings (RM4.16 billion); and other assets (RM13.78 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM176.24 billion), currency in circulation (RM127.35 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM130.38 billion), federal government deposits (RM19.24 billion), other deposits (RM16.22 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM12.69 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.93 billion), and other liabilities (RM4.74 billion). ― Bernama