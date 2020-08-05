MDEC to hold inaugural SME Digital Summit on Aug 11-13

Chief executive officer Surina Shukri said MDEC is ready to support the country’s SMEs with upskilling capabilities, knowledge development and insightful guidance which would help them to better embrace digital adoption. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will be launching its iSME Digital Summit,naugural a virtual platform to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to take the digital leap by cultivating a digital transformation mindset among these businesses and enabling them to accelerate their digitalisation journey.

It said the summit, to run from August 11 to 13, is expected to host up to 100,000 participants who would join various digital panel discussions, conferences, workshops and training clinics organised in collaboration with the event’s 60 partners.

“Various multinational companies and local enterprises will be joining the summit, including Maxis, Digi, Amazon Web Services and Dell Technologies,” it said in a statement today.

It said a total of 12 panel sessions, featuring discussions on 10 areas of digitalisation and how they can be applied across 10 key business sectors, would be conducted throughout the event period.

Chief executive officer Surina Shukri said MDEC is ready to support the country’s SMEs with upskilling capabilities, knowledge development and insightful guidance which would help them to better embrace digital adoption.

“These are crucial for our businesses to prosper since they will encourage SMEs to take that digital leap forward. More importantly, they will be more inclined to tap into new market opportunities and even engage the US$300 billion (RM1.25 trillion) potential that the Asean internet economy offers,” she said.

She added that this would accelerate Malaysia’s efforts in expanding its digital economy and further ensure shared prosperity for all. — Bernama