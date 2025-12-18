PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to attend an Asean foreign ministers’ meeting scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur on December 22, a Malaysia- and Asean-initiated effort aimed at easing tensions and preventing further escalation along the Thailand–Cambodia border, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said the proposed meeting would enable Asean to deliberate collectively, establish the facts on the ground and intensify efforts to persuade both parties to halt frontline offensives, beginning with an immediate truce.

“We are appealing to them to immediately stop these frontline offensives and, if possible, ceasefire immediately. They don’t like the term ceasefire because it would connote their agreement. So, if you look at my statement, I said ‘I urge the parties to observe these truce’.” he told reporters on Wednesday during a one-hour briefing with local and international media editors-in-chief on the performance of 2025 and the outlook for next year.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

A total of 92 local and international media personnel attended the event.

Anwar said Malaysia was not in a position to issue “instructions” to foreign ministers but stressed that Asean leaders and ministers had remained in close communication as engagement continues at various levels.

“I don’t give instructions to the foreign ministers, but you see, we are in communications virtually daily,” he emphasised.

Anwar said the decision to convene the meeting followed ongoing consultations with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, adding that he had also been updated by United States President Donald Trump, who had contacted him on the matter.

“President Trump called and updated me. I told President Trump that it is important to convince them to stop the offensive,” he said.

He said that although the date had been agreed earlier, both prime ministers had initially cautioned against holding talks too soon if tensions on the ground were not eased. However, both countries have now agreed to attend the December 22 meeting.

“You see, among warring factions, it is always difficult to get people to come and sit down and talk. Here, because it is initiated by Malaysia and Asean, they have agreed to attend,” he said.

Anwar said the collective views of Asean foreign ministers would be crucial in persuading both parties to first observe a cessation of hostilities, before moving on to discussions on mid-term and long-term parameters for an amicable settlement.

“My consistent urging has always been to ensure that peace is maintained, even in the first phase, just to stop hostilities and, thereafter, to discuss the mid-term and long-term parameters for an amicable settlement,” he said.

He said both Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to the deployment of the Asean Observers Team, adding that Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Force would be leaving for the border in the next few days to continue engagement at the military level.

Anwar said Malaysia’s engagement would continue across multiple channels, including communications between leaders, foreign ministers and the respective chiefs of armed forces.

“I remain cautiously optimistic because, when I speak to both prime ministers, both are keen to achieve an amicable resolution as soon as possible,” he said, expressing hope that by December 22, Asean could help seal an understanding, subject to agreement by both parties. — Bernama