Ahmad Tajuddin joins Boustead Plantations’ board

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 —Boustead Plantations Bhd has appointed Datuk Ahmad Tajuddin Sulaiman as an independent director effective today.

In a statement today, the company said Ahmad Tajuddin, 66, is a seasoned professional with nearly 45 years of experience and a strong background in the plantation industry.

“The company welcomes Ahmad Tajuddin to the board and looks forward to benefit from his in-depth experience in the plantation sector,” Boustead Plantations said.

His appointment followed that of Datuk Shah Headan Ayoob Hussain Shah, 56, as non-independent director last month.

On June 24, three of the company’s board members retired, including chairman Datuk Syed Tamim Ansari Syed Mohamed. — Bernama