Pharmaniaga to grow manufacturing business, expand to Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Pharmaniaga Bhd plans to grow its business in the manufacturing segment and expand its presence in the international markets, especially Indonesia.

Acting managing director Mohamed Iqbal Abdul Rahman said that many of the company’s shareholders were also keen to find out more about its halal vaccine project, which includes Covid-19 fill and finish.

Fill and finish refers to the bottling and packaging aspects of a vaccine when it has been developed.

However, he said the company would make a separate announcement on the matter once it has firmed up the relevant details.

“Moving forward, we are projecting improved results in the coming years, particularly given the fact that we were able to complete the accelerated amortisation of Pharmacy Information System (PhIS) in 2019”, he said in a statement in conjunction with the company’s virtual annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday.

PhIS is an information technology system that Pharmaniaga developed and managed to distribute drugs and medical supplies to the Health Ministry’s facilities.

Mohamed Iqbal said in managing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had adapted to the new normal and improved its standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of its human capital as well as the continuity of its business operations.

While there are undoubted challenges ahead for the group, he said Pharmaniaga was confident in its ability to capitalise on viable opportunities in the healthcare sector to achieve sustainable growth over the long term and enhance value for its shareholders. — Bernama