Malaysians profit an average of RM1,396 through Carousell during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 ― Malaysians on average derived a profit of RM1,396 by selling on Carousell during the movement control order (MCO) period till June 2020.

In a statement, Carousell said Malaysians had sold used goods on the platform valued at RM640 million.

It also said Malaysians conducted 690,000 transactions through the platform where proceeds were used as emergency funds to supplement their income or to mitigate the impact of job losses stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides fashion items, electronic goods were the main choice of Malaysians and this was evident when more than 1.2 million searches were conducted on Carousell for these items.

Carousell was launched in August 2012 in Singapore now is operational in eight markets in Asia. ― Bernama