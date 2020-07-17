Bursa Malaysia revises FBM KLCI’s Thursday close to 1,565.00

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Bursa Malaysia Securities has revised the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI’s (FBM KLCI) closing price for Thursday to 1,565.00 from 1,573.31 following the trading halt yesterday due to a technical issue.

In a special announcement today, it said yesterday’s closing value of the FBM Emas Index was revised to 11,040.41 from 11,082.91, the FBMT 100 Index to 10,896.85 from 10,940.83 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index to 12,609.29 from 12,680.54,

Meanwhile, Thursday’s closing value of the FTSE Hijrah Shariah was revised to 14,538.22 from 14,650.02 and FTSE4GOOD to 860.67 from 865.19.

It has also changed Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s closing price for Thursday from RM21.24 to RM19.70.

Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities was halted at 3.30 pm yesterday. However, the derivatives market was unaffected and continued to trade as normal.

The stock market was reopened as normal today with the last traded prices will be used as the closing prices.

The reference price of Can-One was revised to RM2.68 after adjustment for dividend from the previous day’s closing of RM2.74.

“We apologise to all our valued clients and stakeholders for the interruption in trading,” Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said in a statement today.

Bursa Malaysia and its partner, Nasdaq, were taking appropriate action to prevent disruption to the trading system from recurring in the future, he added. — Bernama