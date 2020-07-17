Angkasa, Amaxmall ink MoA to market cooperative products in Singapore

PETALING JAYA, July 17 — Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) today entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Amaxmall Sdn Bhd to expand the market access of cooperative products to Singapore.

The agreement is to strengthen the cooperation with various parties in a special marketing project dubbed “100 Champion Product” programme, which is spearheaded by Angkasa, to market products to Hao Supermarket in Singapore through Amaxmall.

Angkasa president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah said the agreement witnessed the company venturing into its second destination after Brunei through its marketing project which targets overseas markets.

He also said Angkasa will venture into other markets especially in Asean countries.

“We will try to increase the number of cooperatives and Stock Keeping Units (cooperative products) to penetrate overseas markets. This programme is part of our strategy to address the income reduction during the Covid-19 pandemic by finding fast returns through trading.

“We would like to thank the cooperatives that have agreed to participate in this programme,” he said in a press conference after the signing ceremony here, today.

At the event, Abdul Fattah signed on behalf of Angkasa while Amaxmall was represented by its chief executive officer Dr Nik Sarina Lugman Hashim.

For a start, 29 SKU products from 11 cooperatives will be marketed at 56 Hao Mart supermarkets in Singapore this October.

The 100 Product Champion programme, launched in 2014, aims to identify the cooperative products that can be featured through quality control, preparation and stock delivery, marketing, and product upgrades in an effort to market them to the domestic and global markets. — Bernama