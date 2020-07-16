Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon, FBM KLCI down 13.1 points

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 739 to 260, while 381 counters were unchanged, 585 untraded and 28 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Selling pressure across Bursa Malaysia continued at mid-afternoon with the FBM KLCI losing 13.1 points to 1,572.46 as at 3.01pm.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) had opened 2.24 points lower at 1,583.32 compared with yesterday's close of 1,585.56.

Market breadth was negative with losers surpassing gainers 739 to 260, while 381 counters were unchanged, 585 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 8.15 billion units worth RM3.69 billion.

Heavyweights Top Glove dropped 56 sen to RM21.24, IHH went down 12 sen to RM5.31 and Maybank declined five sen to RM7.86.

Hartalega was 48 sen weaker at RM15.12, PetChem was flat at RM6.18 and Hap Seng rose seven sen to RM8.70.

Of the most active, Netx declined half-a-sen to half-a-sen, while XOX and Pegasus edged up half-a-sen each to 10.5 sen and 2.5 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 109.71 points to 11,074.94, the FBMT 100 Index edged down 106.93 points to 10,930.02 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 148.93 points lower at 12,659.08.

The FBM 70 went down 196.76 points to 13,666.19 and the FBM ACE depreciated 74.48 points to 7,161.78.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 83.43 points to 13,450.78, the Plantation Index inched down 12.53 points to 6,949.82 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.93 point to 136.84. — Bernama