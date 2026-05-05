KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Putrajaya will lower rental rates at federal government-owned commercial premises from this month to ease cost pressures on small traders, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the move would involve premises owned by government-linked entities and agencies, and urged state governments and local councils nationwide to adopt similar measures.

“I have sought ways to reduce the burden on small traders within our means. The first step is to reduce rental rates. Many of these shop premises are owned by government-linked entities or agencies such as MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) and UDA (Urban Development Authority).

“Starting this month, they will reduce rental rates across all their business premises, with announcements to be made according to districts shortly,” he said in a special press conference on the global supply crisis, which was broadcast live on YouTube.

Anwar said the decision was aimed at providing immediate relief to small traders facing steadily rising input costs.

He said he was prompted to act after meeting a food stall operator in Rawang last week who raised concerns over the gradual increase in the cost of goods.

“She is having to cope with rising costs of goods, even if the increases are small, they happen week after week. Over four weeks, these increases accumulate and inevitably affect her business, making it more difficult to sustain,” he said.

The matter was later raised at the National Economic Action Council meeting, where it was discussed alongside broader cost-of-living pressures linked to global supply disruptions.

Anwar noted that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had already reduced rental rates, and called on other local authorities and state administrations to act without delay.

“I urge all local authorities and state governments to reduce rental rates effective this month,” he said.

He also thanked Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for responding positively, adding that the state government is expected to announce similar measures soon, particularly for small traders and food operators.

While acknowledging that rental policies fall under the jurisdiction of state governments and local councils, Anwar stressed that coordinated action was needed to cushion the impact of rising costs on vulnerable groups.