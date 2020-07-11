Inland Revenue Board urges Malaysians to be careful of scam syndicate seeking tax payment

A general view of the Inland Revenue Board’s office in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has advised the public to be wary of fraudulent tactics by syndicates to get taxpayers to make payments for outstanding Sales and Service Tax (SST) through false letters using the IRB’s name and logo.

In a statement today, IRB said the false letter contained personal details of the victim, including banking information and the amount of outstanding payment to be made, and signed by an IRB office, which was forged.

According to the IRB, the false IRB letter can be easily identified because the particulars on the SST is handled by another agency and not under IRB.

“IRB views seriously the matter and the public is advised to be careful with every call, email or dubious letter that they received by verifying the matter with IRB.

“Any tax payments should be made directly to the IRB account and not to any personal or third-party account,” it said.

For more information, the public can visit the IRB’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my or call Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-89111100 (overseas). — Bernama