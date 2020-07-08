GBG teams up with Maybank to offer home financing

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Construction and engineering service provider and niche lifestyle property developer Gabungan AQRS Bhd (GBG) is partnering with Maybank Islamic Bhd to offer HouzKEY, a home financing solution for its developments.

HouzKEY provides GBG’s potential buyers 100 per cent financing which requires zero down payment and just three months of refundable deposit, the companies said in a joint statement today.

“Buyers will only need to start paying monthly upon vacant possession of the property as no progressive payment is required during the construction period,” they said.

Maybank Islamic’s HouzKEY is now available for E’island Lake Haven Residence Puchong that features a 19-storey apartment with prices starting from RM303,500.

The development is located near vital highways of the Klang Valley, including the ELITE, MEX, LDP and SKVE Expressways. — Bernama