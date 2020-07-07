Tekun Mobileprenuer 2.0 targets to assist 500 delivery riders, says minister

Forty eight e-hailing food delivery riders have applied for the financing scheme and five applications had been approved so far. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) Mobileprenuer 2.0 is targeting to assist 500 e-hailing riders with a maximum interest-free financing of up to RM10, 000 per person.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the RM5 million scheme was provided to purchase new motorcycles and as working capital for food delivery riders registered with e-hailing companies.

“Medac through Tekun Nasional opens up the opportunity for those who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic to generate income as gig-workers or riders as the involvement of the younger generation plays a role in the country’s development,” he told reporters after the Tekun Mobileprenuer programme launch here today.

Forty eight e-hailing food delivery riders have applied for the financing scheme and five applications had been approved so far.

It is opened specially for Bumiputeras and Indians and must meet the requirement of being registered with e-hailing companies.

The Tekun Mobilepreneur 1.0 financing scheme was introduced in April to provide interest-free financing facility of up to RM2,000 to help local delivery riders repair their motorcycles and add additional accessories.

It had attracted 215 applications involving RM402,000 approved.

Besides that, Tekun Nasional also offers Tekun Business Recovery Scheme beginning July 13 with micro-financing of up to RM10,000 at an interest rate of 3.5 per cent per annum.

The RM100 million fund through the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) package aims to enable micro-enterprises to restore their businesses with each financing given a six-month moratorium.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said he suggested a study be undertaken for e-hailing food delivery riders to establish a cooperative while the e-hailing companies are advised to establish a consortium.

“So, if they (riders) do not become riders for life, the person who is a cooperative member could still enjoy the profit together.

“Maybe after this, we could organise self-insured coverage as we are concerned when riders are involved in accidents. The move would enable riders to receive benefits from the insurance bought by the company as well as their own insurance,” he said, adding it was aimed at protecting the welfare and income of riders. — Bernama