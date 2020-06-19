India’s Ambani says Reliance debt free after Facebook, Saudi deals

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 17, 2017. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, June 19 — Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani said today that his Reliance conglomerate is net debt free after raising more than US$22 billion (RM94 billion) in a rights issue and selling stakes in its e-commerce unit to Facebook, Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund and others.

Asia’s richest man after upending the Indian telecoms market, Ambani is attempting to do the same in e-commerce with Jio Platforms, taking on US giants Amazon and Walmart in the vast market of 1.3 billion consumers.

“I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021,” the chairman of the oil-to-telecoms giant said in a statement.

“I wish to assure them (shareholders) that Reliance in its Golden Decade will set even more ambitious growth goals, and achieve them,” he added.

Ambani, 63, lives in a 27-storey luxury Mumbai skyscraper believed to have cost more than US$1 billion to build. For years he has been embroiled in an epic feud with his brother Anil Ambani.

In April, Mumbai-based Reliance raised US$5.7 billion by selling a 9.99-per cent stake in Jio Platforms to Facebook, in one the biggest ever foreign investments in India.

Further deals quickly followed, including with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and private equity firm KKR.

To further its e-commerce ambitions, Reliance is also closing in on a stake in units of Future Group, which already has a partnership with Amazon, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Shares in Reliance Industries were up almost four per cent in Mumbai after the debt announcement. — AFP