Tesco Malaysia opens two new stores in Teluk Intan, Mines

An aerial view of Tesco Teluk Intan that will be open to the public tomorrow. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Stores Malaysia Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Tesco Stores Malaysia Sdn Bhd will be opening two new stores in Teluk Intan in Perak, and Mines in Seri Kembangan, Selangor this month.

The Teluk Intan store will opening tomorrow, followed by Mines on June 17 making it 62 stores nationwide.

“The launch of our two new stores symbolises not only growth for the Tesco brand, but also the prospect of enriching the lives in the communities we serve.

“Through our value of No One Tries Harder for Customers, we believe that we can provide greater convenience, range, and value for money as well as better facilities for our customers,” said Tesco chief executive officer, Paul Ritchie in a statement.

Tesco CEO Paul Ritchie said that both Tesco Teluk Intan and Tesco Mines are 100 per cent manned by Malaysians, further underlining the retailer’s commitment in creating employment for Malaysians. — Picture courtesy of Tesco Stores Malaysia Sdn Bhd

“The opening of our 3,000 sq metres store in the historical city of Teluk Intan, home to Malaysia’s very own Leaning Tower is a continuation of the value that we have been offering to not only the people of Perak, but Malaysians in general,” he added.

Tesco Mines will be the second 2,000 sq metres superstore after Tesco Wangsa Walk which was launched in October last year.

The Tesco Mines outlet will be a smaller 2,000sq metres superstore with its halal chicken prices remaining flat at RM5.99 per kilo since August 2016.

“Both Tesco Teluk Intan and Tesco Mines are 100 per cent manned by Malaysians, further underlining our commitment in creating employment for Malaysians during a time that many have lost their sources of incomes due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Ritchie.

In March, Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco sold its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Thai conglomerate CP Group for £8 billion (RM44.4 billion).