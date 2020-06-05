Bursa Malaysia eases at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.39 points to 1,559.45 from 1,561.84 at yesterday’s close. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session slightly easier despite the commendable gains in healthcare-related stocks, particularly rubber glove producer, Top Glove.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.39 points to 1,559.45 from 1,561.84 at yesterday’s close.

The index opened 0.67 of-a-point weaker at 1,561.17 and hovered between 1,547.57 and 1,562.62 throughout the early trading session.

Top Glove led the gainers’ list after rising RM1.20 to RM16.64 with 14.68 million shares changing hands.

Maybank IB Research said the renewed interest in healthcare stocks was likely to be temporary, with profit-taking expected to commence across the board following the mixed performance in the overnight United States’ markets.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to range between 1,520 and 1,580 today, with downside supports at 1,508 and 1,474,” it said in a note today.

Market breath was negative as decliners exceeded gainers 515 to 410, while 376 counters were unchanged, 601 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.88 billion units worth RM3.13 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank decreased 16 sen to RM8.03, Tenaga and IHH Healthcare declined four sen each to RM11.98 and RM5.55, respectively, while Public Bank eased 12 sen to RM17.38 and Petronas Chemicals trimmed 27 sen to RM6.70.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 7.48 points weaker at 10,963.28, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 9.36 points to 10,821.22 and the FBM ACE receded 38.55 points to 5,883.35.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 52.38 points to 12,356.81 and the FBM 70 rose 18.07 points to 13,458.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 177.51 points to 13,706.19, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 2.63 points to 139.12, and the Plantation Index was 21.9 points lower at 6,805.98. ― Bernama