Bursa Malaysia eases at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-afternoon today as investors experienced pre-jitters mode ahead of the governments’ Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan announcement by the Prime Minister today.

At 3.09pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.64 points to 1,558.2 from 1,561.84 at yesterday’s close.

Turnover stood at 6.21 billion units worth RM4.18 billion.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 558 to 420, while 386 counters were unchanged, 538 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said last Tuesday, the Prime Minister is set to launch the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan focused on three main goals, namely empowering the people, boosting business and spurring economic growth.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank decreased 15 sen to RM8.04, Tenaga slipped two sen to RM12.00, Public Bank declined 14 sen to RM17.36, Petronas Chemicals eased 25 sen to RM6.72 and IHH Healthcare trimmed four sen to RM5.55.

Among actives, Aco increased 6.5 sen 33 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum improved two sen to 68 sen while Careplus added six sen to RM1.60.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index reduced 23.14 points to 10,947.62, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 22.4 points to 10,808.18, the FBM 70 trimmed 16.22 points to 13,423.75 and the FBM ACE receded 92.18 points to 5,829.72.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 30.4 points to 12,334.83.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 2.3 points to 139.45, the Financial Services Index declined 192.2 points to 13,691.5, and the Plantation Index decreased 10.93 points to 6,816.95. — Bernama