Rimbunan Sawit to dispose of land in Baram for RM53m

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Rimbunan Sawit Bhd (RSB) wholly-owned subsidiary, Woodijaya Sdn Bhd today signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSA) with Muzana Plantation JV Sdn Bhd to dispose of a parcel of land located at between Sungai Bakong and Sungai Baram, Baram, Sarawak for RM53 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the proposed disposal involved 2,819 hectares, described as Lot 1200, Puyut Land District together with the oil palm plantation, its facilities, infrastructures, improvements, immovable assets but excluding the movable assets thereon.

RSB said the expected gain from the proposed disposal is RM1 million at the group level.

It said the total sale consideration of RM53 million was arrived at on a “willing buyer willing seller” basis.

In addition, it is also in reference to the estate’s value in use and valuation reports on the estate dated Jan 15, 2020 prepared by Henry Butcher (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

The sale proceeds would be utilised to repay the bank borrowings and to strengthen the group’s cash flow position. It is part of the group’s rationalisation plan to further streamline and to better manage its portfolio of oil palm estate.

The proceeds would also be utilised within six months from the completion date of the proposed disposal.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the proposed disposal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. — Bernama