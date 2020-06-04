Covid-19: Media Prima to undertake next phase of business transformation plan

Media Prima Bhd is set to undertake the next phase of its business transformation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Media Prima Bhd is set to undertake the next phase of its business transformation.

The company said it has to expedite the transformation exercise amidst disruptive changes in the media sector and challenging macroeconomic conditions, which are exacerbated by unknown variables surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, Media Prima said the transformation exercise would include revising revenue models and corresponding cost management.

The initiatives will involve operational changes at selected units to address cost inefficiencies arising from unnecessary work duplication.

“The business transformation is aimed to land the group on a robust and sustainable business model for the medium and long term.

“Where manpower rationalisation has to be undertaken, the group as a responsible corporate entity, will ensure that affected employees will receive a fair and equitable compensation package governed by the law and respective unions’ collective agreements, which will be paid upon the fulfillment of all legal requirements” Media Prima added. — Bernama