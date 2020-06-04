Bursa Malaysia remains positive across-the-board at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers trounced decliners 556 to 289, while 351 counters were unchanged, 696 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained positive across-the-board at mid-morning as interests were apparent in small, mid-sized Islamic and conventional capitalisation stocks, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.95 points better to 1,543.48 from 1,538.53 at Wednesday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers trounced decliners 556 to 289, while 351 counters were unchanged, 696 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.26 billion units worth RM1.88 billion.

The movements in the FBM KLCI was also in sync with regional indices which continue to rise.

AxiCorp chief global markets strategist, Stephen Innes said investors are taking some risk ahead of today’s European Central Bank meeting and Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll.

“Investors continue to cling to optimism for a speedy economic recovery from the pandemic and on anticipation of more stimulus from the European Union,” he said in a note today, adding that European equities climbed, posting their most significant three-day rise since April 29, as investors rotated into cyclical ahead of a crucial central bank meeting on Thursday.

Back home, Maybank and CIMB increased seven sen each to RM8.05 and RM3.91, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals gained 27 sen to RM6.80 and IHH Healthcare increased nine sen to RM5.59.

Meanwhile, Public Bank eased 40 sen to RM16.98.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 57.3 points to 10,860.31, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 85.07 points to 12,215.79, the FBM ACE added 106.1 points to 5,803.31, the FBMT 100 Index gained 52.97 points to 10,715.59 and the FBM 70 was 141.93 points stronger to 13,347.7.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 3.32 points to 138.12, the Financial Services Index rose 75.82 points to 13,677.71, and the Plantation Index increased 42.22 points for 6,838.88. — Bernama