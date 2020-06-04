Bursa Malaysia rallies to end at nearly five-month high

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) soared 23.31 points to end the day at 1,561.84 from 1,538.53 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bursa Malaysia rallied today to close at its intraday-high, as well as its highest level in nearly five months, assisted by a mixture of industrial, consumer and healthcare sector stocks, in sync with better performance of regional indices.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) soared 23.31 points to end the day at 1,561.84 from 1,538.53 at yesterday’s close.

The index, which opened 3.16 points stronger at 1,541.69 this morning, moved between 1,541.5 and 1,561.84 throughout the day.

The overall market breadth was positive with advancers trouncing decliners 635 to 388, while 421 counters were unchanged, 448 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total volume eased to 8.02 billion shares worth RM6.03 billion from 9.4 billion shares worth RM7.01 billion on Wednesday.

Although healthcare sector shares are still on demand, Maybank IB Research, in a note, said a pullback is expected to continue in selective Covid-19 and healthcare-related stocks, while interest in plantation and property stocks could start intensifying in the near term.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.64 per cent to 22,758.13, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index expanded 0.17 per cent to 24,366.3 and Singapore’s Straits Times rose 2.13 per cent to 2,702.52.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added 21 sen to RM8.19, Tenaga increased four sen to RM12.02, Public Bank rose 12 sen to RM17.50, Petronas Chemicals gained 44 sen to RM6.97, and IHH Healthcare garnered nine sen to RM5.59.

Of the actives, AT Systematization added 2.5 sen to 10.5 sen, Sapura Energy increased half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, Xidelang improved one sen to 6.5 sen, K-One gained 9.5 sen to 54 sen, and JAG rose 1.5 sen to 9.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 167.76 points firmer at 10,970.77 and the FBMT 100 Index rose 167.97 points to 10,830.58, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 173.71 points to 12,304.43, the FBM ACE added 224.69 points to 5,921.9, and the FBM 70 garnered 234.2 points to 13,439.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 281.81 points to 13,883.7, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 6.95 points to 141.75, and the Plantation Index added 31.22 points to 6,827.88.

Main Market volume eased to 4.73 billion shares worth RM4.86 billion from 6.32 billion shares worth RM6.2 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover trimmed to 648.82 million units worth RM191.67 million from 743.77 million units worth RM157.45 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 2.63 billion shares worth RM972.00 million from 2.34 billion shares worth RM653.26 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 1.03 billion shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (663.34 million), construction (346.49 million), technology (260.93 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (130.16 million), property (468.19 million), plantations (168.00 million), REITs (7.98 million), closed/fund (40,200), energy (1.17 billion), healthcare (140.46 million), telecommunications and media (134.01 million), transportation and logistics (178.39 million), and utilities (33.52 million). — Bernama