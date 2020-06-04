Bursa Malaysia opens higher

On the broader market, gainers surpassed decliners 322 versus 154, while 234 counters were unchanged, 1,182 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today in line with the encouraging overnight performance of Wall Street as the worldwide reopening of economic activities boosted investors’ confidence, said dealers.

At 9.08am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 13.11 points to 1,551.64 from yesterday's close of 1,538.53.

The index opened 3.16 points stronger at 1,541.69.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed decliners 322 versus 154, while 234 counters were unchanged, 1,182 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 623.89 million units worth RM310.31 million.

In a note, Public Investment Bank Bhd said the FBM KLCI opened stronger after US stocks finished higher yesterday, adding to several sessions of gains as economic data pointed to less severe damage from the Covid-19 pandemic than feared, leaving major equity benchmarks at their loftiest levels since early March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.1 per cent, to close at 26,269.89, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent, to end at 3,112.87.

Wall Street’s better overnight performance also fuelled regional indices to trade higher.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose 18 sen to RM8.16, Tenaga improved six sen to RM12.04, Public Bank increased eight sen to RM17.46, Petronas Chemicals added 12 sen to RM6.65 and IHH Healthcare gained seven sen to RM5.57.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 99.71 points higher at 10,902.78, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 94.22 points to 10,756.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index put on 59.3 points for 12,190.02, the FBM 70 gained 130.44 points to 13,336.21 and the FBM ACE added 49.00 points to 5,746.21.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 1.73 points to 136.53, the Financial Services Index garnered 365.7 points to 13,967.59 and the Plantation Index increased 34.27 points to 6,830.93. — Bernama