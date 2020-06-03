Bursa Malaysia stays positive at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia moved in positive territory at mid-afternoon, June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bursa Malaysia moved in positive territory at mid-afternoon today after financial services counters soared, led by Public Bank Bhd.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 20.94 points to 1,528.63 from 1,507.69 at Tuesday’s close.

Turnover stood at 7.2 billion units worth RM4.92 billion.

Market breadth was, however, negative with decliners exceeding gainers 522 to 491, while 379 counters were unchanged, 476 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Public Bank improved RM1.66 to RM17.30, contributing 12.14 points to the composite index growth with 8.48 million shares changing hands.

OANDA Asia Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said Wall Street’s positive session overnight had overflowed into Asia this morning, as the global trade recovery continued to gather steam.

“An excellent Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from China has reinforced the view regionally that a modest recovery is underway, further boosting regional stocks,” he said in a note today.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added 34 sen to RM7.85 and Petronas Chemicals improved 33 sen to RM6.55, while Tenaga slipped two sen to RM11.98 and IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.51.

Among actives, Hibiscus, KNM Group and Sanichi eased half-a-sen each to 68 sen, 26 sen and 11 sen, respectively, while Velesto Energy and Lambo Group remained unchanged at 17.5 sen and 2.5, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 104.35 points to 10,753.97 and the FBMT 100 Index put on 109.38 points to 10,610.26. However, the FBM 70 shed 11.09 points to 13,207.45, the FBM ACE declined 149.6 points to 5,723.47, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 109.69 points to 12,095.09.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 2.9 points to 134.31, the Financial Services Index surged 760.31 points to 13,452.02, and the Plantation Index climbed 11.38 points to 6,765.23. — Bernama