Bursa Malaysia opens higher

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today echoing the better overnight performance of Wall Street as well as optimism among traders’ on the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan pre-announcement by the government yesterday, said dealers.

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.77 points to 1,516.46 from yesterday’s close of 1,507.69.

The index opened 7.99 points stronger at 1,515.68.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed decliners 359 versus 135, while 247 counters were unchanged, 1,127 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 685.33 million units worth RM332.06 million.

In a note, Public Investment Bank Bhd said the FBM KLCI surged higher after the Dow ended on a positive note for the second straight day Tuesday, as investors trained their attention on the prospect of fuller business activity in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 per cent, to end at 25,742.65 while the S&P 500 index rose 0.8 per cent, closing at 3,080.82.

Wall Street’s better overnight performance also spur other regional markets to trade higher.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga and Public Bank rose six sen each to RM11.96 and RM14.64 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals improved 14 sen to RM6.32.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose nine sen to RM7.60, Tenaga improved six sen to RM12.06, Public Bank increased 14 sen to RM15.78, Petronas Chemicals added 10 sen to RM6.32 and IHH Healthcare gained one sen to RM5.52.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 60.63 points higher at 10,710.24, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 55.1 points to 10,555.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index put on 26.64 points for 12,231.42, the FBM 70 gained 44.82 points to 13,263.36 while the FBM ACE declined 42.77 points to 5,830.3.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.39 points to 132.8, the Financial Services Index garnered 174.00 points to 12,865.7 and the Plantation Index increased 19.1 points to 6,772.95. — Bernama