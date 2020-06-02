BCorp inks Mou with BRetail, Vincent Tan to buy Singer for RM388m

Tan Sri Vincent Tan is the major shareholder of BCorp and BRetail. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Berjaya Retail Sdn Bhd (BRetail) and Tan Sri Vincent Tan, the major shareholder of both BCorp and BRetail, to acquire a 100 per cent stake in home appliances brand, Singer (M) Sdn Bhd, from BRetail for RM388 million.

This was after the set-off of the inter-company debts of the Singer Group of RM148 million against the purchase consideration of RM536 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, BCorp said the acquisition would involve the issuance of new BCorp shares at an issue price of 33 sen each, representing a premium of 14 sen, or about 74 per cent over last Friday’s closing price of 19 sen per BCorp share.

BCorp will issue about 1.176 billion BCorp shares for the net payment of RM388 million, it said.

“In addition, Tan will provide to BCorp a profit guarantee that Singer will achieve a profit after tax of RM20 million per year for the financial years ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021,” it added.

BCorp said based on net payment of RM388 million for the 100 per cent stake in Singer, the profit guarantee of RM20 million per year would translate into a net price-earnings multiple of 19.4 times.

Singer is a household brand in Malaysia with an existing issued share capital of RM438 million.

As at December 31, 2019, the unaudited net assets of the Singer Group stood at RM561 million.

Commenting on the exercise, Tan said Singer has been in Malaysia for more than 100 years and has more than 450 stores nationwide with about 3,000 independent sales agents.

“I am confident that the acquisition of Singer will enhance the profile of our group and complement BCorp’s diverse range of businesses.

“I believe the acquisition will contribute positively to the future earnings of the BCorp Group,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing with the exchange, BCorp said the trading of its securities would resume from 9am tomorrow (June 3).

The company had requested for the trading suspension of its securities from 9am to 5pm from June 1-2, pending an announcement of a transaction. — Bernama