Govt has disbursed RM282.3m under rubber production incentive scheme, says ministry

File picture shows woman tapping a rubber tree at a plantation in Beranang, near Kuala Lumpur, February 3, 2009. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — From September 2015 to March 2020, the government has disbursed a total of RM282.3 million under the Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) scheme nationwide, encompassing two million claims.

Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said smallholders wishing to claim for the IPG must have a Rubber Transaction Authority Permit card (PAT-G).

As of March 2020, 456,421 PAT-G cards have been registered nationwide.

“However, only 12.4 per cent of smallholders have claimed for the IPG. As such, the ministry through the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) will strengthen and improve the IPG mechanism so that the government will be able to safeguard the welfare of the smallholders,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairuddin said the MRB is the midst of promoting the use of the RRIMNIAGA mobile app to ease rubber trade for licensees, buyers and dealers registered with the MRB.

The app allows dealers to record their rubber trade transactions, while enhancing the operational efficiency of the local rubber supply chain.

“They no longer have to file in their claim for the IPG because of the sales and purchase transaction will be recorded in the MRB’s database, and if eligible, the IPG will be transferred to the smallholder accounts,” he said.

He added that smallholders will be able to benefit from the widespread use of the technology, in line with the ministry’s efforts to empower the smallholders and to bring the nation’s rubber industry to greater heights.

The MRB said starting from January 2020, the IPG will be activated if the average monthly SMR 20 Free on Board (FOB) price is at RM6.10 per kg, or when the farmgate price goes below RM2.50 per kg. — Bernama