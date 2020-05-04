CMCO: Terengganu traders back in business

Clothing shops are open for business again at Pasar Payang in Kuala Terengganu, May 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 4 — Terengganu traders were seen “waiting” to receive customers when they reopened for business today, the first day of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) after closing down for almost a month and a half, since the (MCO) on March 18.

Nurliza Yusof, 45, a clothing retailer at Pasar Payang here, said she opened for business at 8.30am today, though she was aware not many customers would turn up so soon after the CMCO.

“Many are still being cautious and prefer to stay at home. My main concern is, how am I going to maintain my cash flow because a day before the MCO, I bought over RM20,000 in stock for the school holidays sale,” she said when met by Bernama.

Another clothing retailer, Mohd Nasir Abdul Kadir, 60, in sharing Nurliza’s view said, many probably wanted to wait and see before going out shopping to prepare for Aidilfitri celebrations.

“Usually, sales will increase as Aidilfitri approaches as people will be buying batik, kain pelikat and fabrics as gifts when visiting relatives or friends.

“We do understand that many still fear going out following the Covid-19 pandemic. However shops will operate as usual and I hope the situation will improve as soon as possible,” he said.

A check by Bernama at three recreational areas, namely the Gong Badak Sports Complex, Kuala Nerus, the Padang Hilir and Batu Buruk Recreational Parks in Kuala Terengganu, saw only a few people wearing face masks, jogging and maintaining their distance.

Batu Buruk Recreational Park Club chairman Datuk Hashim Mamat when met jogging said, the public should abide by the guidelines set, so as not to endanger their lives and others, now that the government has eased on the restrictions.

KTCC Mall Operations and Corporate Services Manager, Tengku Nurosmar Shah Tengku Abdullah said, on the first day of the CMCO, premises owners are given the opportunity to mark out the one-metre distance to separate customers in a queue and to ensure other items such as hand sanitisers are available.

“In addition, we will also check on visitors’ body temperature before they are allowed to enter,” he said adding that only those with face masks on are allowed into the mall.

State Entrepreneurship, Micro-Industry and Hawkers Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Nurkhuzaini Ab Rahman when contacted said, the implementation of the CMCO would help revive the state and nation’s economy.

He reminded traders including restaurant owners to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as recording names and phone numbers of each customer entering the store, ensuring that social distancing is practised and hand sanitisers are available for customers.

“Now that the government has eased the MCO, I hope traders in Terengganu will adhere to the SOPs which have been established. This is the new normal under the MCO and we may have to embrace it for some time until further announcement,” he said. — Bernama