Spain’s GDP to contract 9.2pc in 2020, says economy minister

People wearing protective face masks are seen in an almost empty Puerta del Sol, which is a part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, May 1 — Spain’s GDP will contract 9.2 per cent in 2020, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said today, as the coronavirus pandemic battered the economy.

GDP is expected to grow 6.8 per cent in 2021, she said.

The Bank of Spain expected an “asymetric V-shape recovery, with the deepest decrease in the second quarter and then a strong and gradual recovery in the second half of the year,” Calvino said.

“Forecasts are prudent and consistent”, she said.

On February 11, prior to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown to counter the pandemic, Calvino had forecast 2020 GDP growth at 1.6 per cent. — Reuters