Matrade etrade programme, trade leads provide access to global markets

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) encourages small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to leverage its eTRADE programme to reach out to international markets in view of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Matrade said the programme is an initiative to provide SMEs access to global markets through participation in leading international e-marketplaces.

“SMEs can submit their application online via Matrade’s website, and successful applicants will receive assistance for subscription fee, advisory services as well as coaching/online assistance for on-boarding in the chosen Business-to-Business (B2B)/Business-to-Consumer (B2C) e-marketplaces.

“Under this programme, Matrade has collaborated with 20 e-marketplaces to provide SMEs a choice of e-marketplaces that suit their business plan,” it said.

The e-marketplaces include Alibaba, eBay, Amazon, HalalStreet, eRomman, TradeIndia, Tmall Global and JD.com, as well as local e-marketplaces such as BuyMalaysia, DagangHalal, MineBisz and AVANA.

Matrade said since the programme’s inception, over 3,500 applications have been approved and a majority have benefited in terms of increased business opportunities from the numerous enquiries received globally, besides enhancing their technical know-how in doing online business.

SMEs have also managed to increase their export revenue and penetrated new markets such as China, Cambodia, Japan, Australia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Matrade chief executive officer, Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa said the national trade promotion agency is undertaking a robust promotional effort to encourage more Malaysian companies to establish their online presence via various e-marketplaces, alongside their traditional channels.

“Digital selling through an online platform has become an alternative channel to grow export revenue as well as acquiring new customers globally.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, it is a preferred mode of purchase as it bypasses the need for physical face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers,” he added.

Additionally, Malaysian companies could continue to have access to enquiries from international buyers by leveraging the national trade promotion agency’s trade leads, which are available at MyExport, an online service for Malaysian exporters registered with Matrade.

These trade leads are a compilation of enquiries received by Matrade’s offices around the world from foreign importers who are interested to source for Malaysian products and services.

Since the Movement Control Order came into effect on March 18, Matrade received a total of 239 trade leads in sectors including food and beverages, medical devices and pharmaceutical products, automotive, furniture, chemicals, electrical and electronics, optical and scientific products, and construction services. — Bernama