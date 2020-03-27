Singapore says ready for more support to economy in coronavirus fight

A view of a thermal scanning checkpoint manned by security personnel at the entrance to Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, March 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 27 — Singapore is prepared to extend more support for the economy hit by a coronavirus pandemic, the city-state’s prime minister said today, a day after it unveiled new measures worth more than US$30 billion (RM130 billion) to help businesses and households.

“People must be quite clear that we are doing all we can to help them to stabilise the economy, to preserve jobs, to help companies stay in business,” Lee Hsien Loong said.

“If we need to do more, when we need to do more, we will do that down the road.”

Lee said he was not ruling out holding a general election during the coronavirus pandemic, echoing the comments of other senior ministers. — Reuters