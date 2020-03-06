Pahang attracts RM1.2b investment from Thailand

BANGKOK, March 6 — Pahang is set to receive RM1.2 billion in investments from Thailand following the signing of two agreements and two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with four Thai companies here today.

The investment includes developing a Global Tropical Seeds Research Park worth RM400 million in Gambang, Kuantan and a Green Resource Manufacturing Eco-Park worth RM380 million in Bentong.

Green World Genetics Sdn Bhd and Perbadanan Setiausaha Kerajaan Pahang (PSK) will be developing the Global Tropical Seeds Research Park spanning 518 hectares (1,280 acres) in Kampung Sungai Pohoi, Gambang.

AE Carbon Capital (Bentong) and Pahang State Development Corporation (PKNP) will be developing an industrial eco-park anchored in 5th Generation fully Integrated Green Resource Manufacturing of multiple green-tech products for local and export markets.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhammad witnessed the 2020 Pahang-Thailand Investment Signing Ceremony.

Present were Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel and Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Dr Sallehuddin Ishak.

Meanwhile, two MoUs worth RM433 million were also inked at the ceremony.

Golden Sea Farm (Thai) Co. Ltd and PSK proposes to develop a RM113-million aquaculture park, involving a shrimp farm, an innovation hub, an research and development centre, and an educational centre for training purposes in Rompin, Pahang.

AE Carbon Capital (Bera) and PKNP plans to develop a 50-acre (20.2 HECTARES) industrial eco-park worth RM320 million, anchored in 5th Generation fully Integrated Green Resource Manufacturing of multiple green-tech products for local and export markets.

Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail described the signing ceremony as a huge achievement in Pahang’s investment mission to Thailand.

“With the signing of the agreement and MoU today, about 1,000 jobs are expected to be created for local residents, especially graduates.

“I hope the agreement and MoU will have a positive impact on the state’s socio-economy, preserve the environment and generate the state’s economy,” he told Bernama here today.

Wan Rosdy is optimistic of the signing of the two remaining agreements soon.

Earlier in his speech, Wan Rosdy said the Pahang government is very serious about providing good infrastructures and utilities needed by investors.

He assured investors that the state government would provide the best solutions for them on a case-by-case basis to ensure that any proposed venture succeeds and continues to progress upon the signing of the agreement.

“We work closely with the federal government to address water issues, especially in high-priority areas like the Gebeng Industrial Area. This is in line with constant increase in demand for water supply by investors.

“We are also looking for green energy and green waste management solutions for continuous sustainability of our land. This includes industrial waste water recycling and increasing power supply through green solutions,” he said.

Wan Rosdy cited the Gebeng Industrial Park and Tanjung Agas Maritime Park in Pekan, which is ready for businesses to move in, as among strategic and ideal locations for investments in Pahang.

“We are also studying on the most possible location in Kuantan to establish a Pahang Aerospace Park and this will be quite similar to the existing Automotive Park that we have in Pekan,” he said. — Bernama