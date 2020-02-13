Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.07 points to 1,538.87 from yesterday’s close of 1,542.94, after opening 1.81 points higher at 1,544.75 this morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-afternoon as cautious sentiment clouded the market following the country’s weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) and expectations of another round of interest rate cut.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.07 points to 1,538.87 from yesterday’s close of 1,542.94, after opening 1.81 points higher at 1,544.75 this morning.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 388 to 356, with 382 counters unchanged, 852 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.72 billion shares worth RM1.23 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM8.47, Tenaga was six sen lower at RM12.58, Public Bank was flat at RM17.78 and Petronas Chemicals was two sen lower at RM6.50.

Of the actives, DGB Asia added one sen to nine sen, Securemetric declined one sen to 14.5 sen and MTouche was half-a-sen better at 18.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 2.80 points to 11,013.64, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 12.14 points to 11,803.34 and the FBMT 100 Index shed 3.44 points to 10,803.35.

The FBM 70 was 98.34 points higher at 13,964.31 and the FBM Ace erased 54.12 points to 5,575.34.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.14 of-a-point to 146.30, the Financial Services Index was 10 points lower at 14,605.63 and the Plantation Index contracted 20.50 points to 7,292.51. ― Bernama