Bursa Malaysia easier at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― Bursa Malaysia was slightly lower at mid-morning as market sentiment was affected by the country’s weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) and expectations of another round of interest rate cut.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.38 points to 1,540.56 from yesterday’s close of 1,542.94, after opening 1.81 points higher at 1,544.75 this morning.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 300 to 291, with 346 counters unchanged, 1,041 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 973.56 million shares worth RM615.68 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was two sen higher at RM8.48, Tenaga lost two sen to RM12.62, Public Bank was four sen higher at RM17.82 and Petronas Chemicals declined three sen to RM6.49.

Of the actives, Securemetric was half-a-sen lower at 15 sen, Dolphin shed 1.5 sen to 13 sen and MTouche was flat at 18 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 7.57 points to 11,003.27, the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 6.96 points to 11,784.23 and the FBMT 100 Index erased 9.78 points to 10,797.01.

The FBM 70 was 15.61 points better at 13,881.58 and the FBM Ace gave up 9.43 points to 5,620.03.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.34 point to 145.82, the Financial Services Index was 6.09 points higher at 14,621.72 and the Plantation Index gained 12.47 points to 7,325.48. ― Bernama