Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-afternoon as market sentiment turned weak following the release of the country’s gross domestic product which showed the economy expanded by 4.3 per cent in 2019 from 4.7 per cent in 2018.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.86 points to 1,543.62 from yesterday’s close of 1,551.48, after opening 0.46 point lower at 1,551.02 this morning.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 378 to 366, with 392 counters unchanged, 833 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.87 billion shares worth RM1.45 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased five sen to RM8.49, Tenaga was flat at RM12.64, Public Bank decreased 40 sen to RM17.90 and Petronas Chemicals was 11 sen lower at RM6.55.

Of the actives, Securemetric declined 2.5 sen to 16 sen, MYEG gained one sen to RM1.34 and DGB Asia rose half-a-sen to 8.5 sen.

Meanwhile, shares of TA Global Bhd and TA Enterprise Bhd were suspended from trading from 9am until 5pm today, pending a material announcement.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 35.71 points to 11,002.58, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 4.97 points to 11,747.97 and the FBMT 100 Index shed 37.35 points to 10,800.98.

The FBM 70 was 24.70 points higher at 13,815.13 and the FBM Ace bagged 54.44 points to 5,599.35.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.56 of-a-point to 146.15, the Financial Services Index was 196.98 points lower at 14,716.05 and the Plantation Index contracted 17.64 points to 7,303.77. — Bernama