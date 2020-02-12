Astro names Euan Smith as CEO of TV ops

Smith is an experienced media and entertainment executive who previously held senior roles in Sky UK, Sky Germany, Fox, and Foxtel. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 ― Astro Malaysia Holdings has appointed experienced media professional Euan Smith as the chief executive officer of its pay television offerings.

Smith also assumed the role of group chief operating officer.

The private television and radio broadcaster said the move was part of its transformation plan to adapt to changes in the media and entertainment landscape.

“We are pleased to welcome Euan on board. He comes with global Pay TV experience and will be a valuable addition to the team,” Henry Tan, group CEO of Astro, said in the statement announcing the appointment.

“He has a proven track record as a transformation specialist and we look forward to working with him to accelerate our goals.”

Smith is an experienced media and entertainment executive who previously held senior roles in Sky UK, Sky Germany, Fox, and Foxtel.

He played a key role in the turnaround of both Sky Germany and Foxtel.