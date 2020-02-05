Bursa Malaysia ends marginally higher

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Bursa Malaysia ended the day marginally higher, lifted by continued buying interest in lower liners and broader market shares, analysts said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.06 per cent, or 13.85 points, to 1,535.80 from Tuesday’s close of 1,535.80.

The benchmark index, which opened 3.84 points better at 1,539.64, moved between 1,529.10 and 1,539.89 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 514 to 344, with 395 counters unchanged, 724 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 3.06 billion shares valued at RM2.68 billion from 3.04 billion shares worth RM2.56 billion on Tuesday.

Online equity broker Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd’s head of research Kenny Yee said besides tracking the better overnight performance on Wall Street, investors extended bargain-hunting activities in line with its regional peers.

“With the economic stimulus package launched by the Chinese government on Monday, investors have made a turn, enhancing the equity gains on major stock exchanges,” he said.

Global indices were firmer — the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.44 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.42 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.02 per cent in line with the positive Shanghai Composite Index today, which closed 1.25 per cent higher at 2,818.09.

The China’s central bank injected a total of 1.7 trillion yuan (US$242 billion) through reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday, as it sought to stabilise financial market expectations and restore market confidence.

Among the local heavyweights, Dialog rose nine sen to RM3.40, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 56 sen RM23.44, Malaysia Airports increased 14 sen to RM6.94, MISC added 11 sen to RM7.96 and Sime Darby was up three sen at RM2.18.

Of the actives, AirAsia Group recovered one sen to RM1.16, Impiana Hotels was flat at three sen and DGB fell 1.5 sen to 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 34.51 points to 10,937.34, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 68.42 points to 11,692.77 and the FBMT 100 Index strengthened 28.65 points to 10,745.25.

The FBM 70 advanced 125.84 to 13,711.30 and the FBM ACE was 51.90 points better at 5,407.90.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.20 point to 144.53, the Financial Services Index weakened 4.30 points to 14,678.42 and the Plantation Index rose 79.00 points to 7,223.79.

Main Market volume rose to 1.90 billion shares worth RM2.42 billion from 1.77 billion shares valued at RM2.30 billion on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover increased to 477.90 million units valued at RM70.42 million from 404.41 million units worth RM70.41 million yesterday.

However, volume on the ACE Market dropped to 682.40 million shares worth RM185.75 million from 869.13 million shares valued at RM183.74 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 621.90 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (188.32 million), construction (112.66 million), technology (120.37 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (50.97 million), property (139.29 million), plantations (152.71 million), REITs (20.72 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (291.20 million), healthcare (95.55 million), telecommunications and media (31.51 million), transportation and logistics (49.22 million), and utilities (26.78 million). — Bernama