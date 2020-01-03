Gamuda gets 'buy' calls after RM932.5m contract win in Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Affin Hwang Capital Research has reiterated its “buy” call on Gamuda Bhd with revalued net asset valuation-based target price (TP) of RM4.30.

The “buy” call came on the heels of Gamuda and its Taiwanese 70:30 joint venture partner Dong-Pi Construction Co Ltd success in clinching a RM932.5 million contract to construct a seawall in Taiwan from Port of Keelung, Taiwan International Ports Corporation Ltd.

“This is the second project that Gamuda has secured in Taiwan over the past year. We believe the project will allow Gamuda to gain expertise in reclamation and shore protection works that are required for the Penang South Reclamation component of its Penang Transport Master Plan project,” it said.

In March last year, Gamuda and Dong-Pi Construction won a RM521.7 million marine bridge contract in Taiwan from the island’s state-owned energy company CPC Corporation.

Affin Hwang said based on its 70 per cent stake in the project, Gamuda’s share of works is RM653 million, increasing its current order book by seven per cent to about RM9.85 billion.

“We believe the earnings per share impact is not material given the long-term nature of the contract ( +0.2-0.6 per cent in the financial year ending 2020-2022 estimate), assuming a pre-tax margin of five per cent for the project.

“Nevertheless, we are positive on Gamuda’s prospects to grow its order book going forward,” it said.

AllianceDBS Research also has a “buy” call on Gamuda with TP maintained at RM4.65 following the contract win.

The research note, however, pointed out that other near term catalysts to watch out for is the government’s decision on Gamuda’s toll concessions which is expected next week and the possible signing of the Project Delivery Partner agreement for the Penang Transport Master Plan project this month.

“Gamuda represents the best proxy to the revival in government mega projects which are already happening, with the added bonus coming from its overseas wins,” it said.

Meanwhile, Public Investment Bank Research has affirmed its “outperform” rating on Gamuda with a TP of RM4.26.

“We are encouraged by this development as it proves Gamuda’s strong ability in continuing to replenish its order book in the overseas market. Inclusive of this contract, the group has successfully added RM1 billion worth of projects to push its unbilled order book in hand to about RM9 billion,” it said.

At 10.30am, Gamuda’s share added three sen, or 0.77 per cent to RM3.93, with 594,800 shares changing hands. — Bernama