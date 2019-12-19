Malaysia, Japan Airlines get nod for joint business agreement

The agreement will allow both carriers to cooperate commercially on flights between Malaysia and Japan. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines are set to launch a joint business structure in 2020 following a decision from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) to grant an individual exemption and Japan`s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to grant antitrust immunity.

In a joint statement today, both airlines said the agreement for joint business would allow the two carriers to cooperate commercially on flights between Malaysia and Japan and deliver customers more benefits by providing additional flight choices, a larger network, better connections and an enhanced frequent flyer programme.

Malaysia Airlines chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail expressed confidence that this partnership will enable the carrier to deliver important benefits to its customers and to grow the business between the two countries.

“We thank Mavcom for their extensive review and trust in both Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Japan Airlines president Yuji Akasaka said the company expects to launch this joint business relationship in 2020 to provide additional travel benefits for both airlines’ mutual customers. — Bernama