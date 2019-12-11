Qatar offers vast investment opportunities to Malaysian companies, says MQBC

MQBC said Qatar has many companies willing to collaborate with Malaysian companies in sectors such as oil and gas, health tourism and food safety. — AFP file pic

DOHA, Dec 11 — Malaysian entrepreneurs should explore the vast opportunities available in the Qatari market, while simultaneously expanding their business to other West Asian countries.

Malaysia Qatar Business Council (MQBC) president Datuk Maheran Mohd Salleh said Qatar has many established companies which are willing to collaborate with Malaysian companies in sectors such as oil and gas, health tourism and food safety.

“We hope that Malaysian companies will take advantage of the close relations between Malaysia and Qatar to expand their business here,” she told the Malaysian media here, Wednesday.

She said MQBC is ready to act as a one-stop centre for local companies and small and medium enterprises interested in investing in Qatar.

“Previously, many Malaysian companies were unaware of the investment opportunities in Qatar, while some were even worried about investing here.

“MQBC is ready to help Malaysian and Qatari companies in developing strategic business partnerships for investments in both countries,” said Maheran.

Currently, the number of Malaysian companies investing in Qatar is rather small compared with that of Singapore and Indonesia, she said.

In fact, she said five Malaysian government-linked companies such as Gamuda Bhd and WCT Engineering Bhd (WCT), which had acquired projects in the country in the past 10 years, have already completed their respective projects.

“So Malaysian companies and entrepreneurs should seize the opportunities available in the country,” she said, adding that Qatar also intends to make Malaysia as its base to expand its investments in Southeast Asia.

Maheran said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s four-day visit to Qatar which started Wednesday is also expected to have a positive impact on bilateral trade between the countries.

Qatar is Malaysia’s fifth most important economic partner, with total trade between the two countries recorded at RM3.72 billion in 2018 — a 29 per cent increase compared with 2017. — Bernama