Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today on cautious sentiment, dealers said.

At 11.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 5.23 points to 1,563.21 from Friday’s close of 1,563.58.

The barometre index opened 2.26 points lower at 1,566.18.

On the broader market, gainers and losers were 331 each, with 332 counters unchanged, 982 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.06 billion shares worth RM450.06 million.

A dealer said most investors stayed cautious ahead of key events this week which primarily are the closely watched US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting and UK elections.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.51.

TNB lost 18 sen to RM13.24, Public Bank fell 12 sen to RM19.04, Petronas Chemicals eased four sen to RM7.06 and CIMB slipped two sen to RM5.18.

Of the actives, Tiger Synergy and Mudajaya added one sen each to 10 sen and 43 sen respectively,

Rimbunan Sawit gained three sen to 33 sen and TDM improved 1.5 sen to 29 sen. Hubline was flat at five sen.

The FBM Emas Index went down 20.71 points to 11,112.86, the FBM Emas Shariah Index retracted 27.109 points to 11,696.86 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 23.72 points to 10,915.18.

The FBM Ace perked 67.8 points to 4,952.13 and the FBM 70 improved 22.37 points to 13,871.45.

The Financial Services Index shed 30.37 points to 15,191.84 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.19 of-a-point to 149.83 while the Plantation Index jumped 72.87 points to 7,434.18. — Bernama