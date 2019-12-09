Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

On the broader market, losers led gainers 380 to 365 while 347 counters were unchanged, 884 untraded and 30 others suspended.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today amid worries over uncertainties surrounding negotiations to broker a trade deal between the United States and China.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.94 points to 1,564.50 from Friday’s close of 1,568.44.

It opened 2.26 points lower at 1,566.18.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 380 to 365 while 347 counters were unchanged, 884 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.44 billion shares worth RM689.53 million.

A dealer said investors remained wary that gains would be kept in check ahead of the impending next wave of tariffs on Chinese goods as the two economic powerhouses see no signs of developments over the trade talks.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM8.54.

TNB and Public Bank fell 16 sen each to RM13.26 and RM19 respectively, Petronas Chemicals declined four sen to RM7.06 and CIMB slipped one sen to RM5.19.

Of the actives, Tiger Synergy added 1.5 sen to 10.5 sen, TDM gained three sen to 30.5 sen, Rimbunan Sawit perked 3.5 sen to 33.5 sen an Xidelang climbed one sen to 10 sen.

Mudajaya was flat t 42 sen.

The FBM Emas Index erased 14.7 points to 11,118.87, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 18.06 points to 10,921.64 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 11.29 points to 11,712.68.

The FBM Ace jumped 92.21 points to 4,976.54 and the FBM 70 increased 16.04 points to 13,865.12.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 23.87 points to 15,198.34 and the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 0.31 of-a-point to 149.71 while the Plantation Index rose 95.26 points to 7,456.57. — Bernama