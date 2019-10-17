Morgan Stanley profit beats estimates on bond trading strength

Financial firm Morgan Stanley's net revenue inched up to US$10 billion from US$9.9 billion. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — Morgan Stanley beat estimates for quarterly profit today, buoyed by higher revenue from bond trading and M&A advisory fees.

Net income attributable to the company rose marginally to US$2.17 billion (RM9 billion), or US$1.27 per share, in the third quarter ended September 30, from US$2.11 billion, or US$1.17 per share, a year ago.

Net revenue inched up to US$10 billion from US$9.9 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of US$1.11 per share on revenue of US$9.6 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Morgan Stanley’s shares were up nearly 4 per cent in premarket trading. — Reuters