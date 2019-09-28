Malaysia’s timber products export hits RM12.5b, says Malaysian Timber Industry Board D-G

Trucks carry away timber in the upper Baram region in Sarawak July 20, 2010. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, Sept 28 — Malaysia has exported about RM12.5 billion worth of timber products between January and July this year, said Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) director-general, Mohd Kheiruddin Mohd Rani.

Among the high value-added products exported were wood chips (RM512.3 million) and wooden frames (RM75.1 million).

“MTIB is confident that timber product exports will continue to increase following the high demand for the products in the global market, backed by the rapid growth of the construction industry in the respective importing countries,” he told reporters after the closing of the Kelantan Wood-based Furniture and Lifestyle Exhibition here today.

The six-day event, which began on Sept 24, saw 15 entrepreneurs from all around the state exhibiting a variety of wood-based products.

Mohd Kheiruddin said from 2016 to 2018, the event generated a total of RM4.6 million in sales.

Last year’s event, which involved 10 entrepreneurs, managed to achieve sales worth RM2.5 million.

“This year, MTIB is confident that it will achieve RM3 million in sales following the increase in the number of participating entrepreneurs exhibiting locally-made wood products.

“Since the event was first held in 2016, Kelantan has recorded the third highest sales after the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Kedah,” he said.

On another note, Mohd Kheiruddin said MTIB and the Primary industries Ministry remain committed to empower Bumiputera participation in the timber-based furniture industry.

“The ministry and the agency has implemented various programmes to boost Bumiputera entrepreneurs’ participation in the industry, including the Bumiputera Furniture Entrepreneur Scheme.

“At the same time, MTIB also provides training and guidance, especially for Bumiputera youths who are interested in the industry, and to enhance skills through the Wood Industry Skills Development Centre,” he added. — Bernama