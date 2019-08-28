Sabah and Singapore to establish strategic alliance, says minister

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — Sabah Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, Datuk Junz Wong said the state was to form a strategic alliance with Singapore to facilitate and create platforms for the business community of both Sabah and Singapore.

Junz said he was looking forward to the cooperation to boost economic activities which could bring about prosperity and benefits to the people.

“Mr Chee is a very humble, pleasant and experienced man, and I learned a lot from him on how to develop good policies to help facilitate the business community’s progress and to prosper,” Junz told reporters after having a private session with Singapore Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Chee Hong Tat, here today.

Chee was accompanied by senior officers from his ministry.

Junz said the discussion focused on collaboration between Sabah and Singapore, and the possibility of working together to bring about value-added, know-how technology and the whole value chain to boost the agriculture sector in terms of R&D, logistics and infrastructure.

“We also discussed exploring the full potential of trade in agriculture-based manufactured food products directly or indirectly to Singapore. In this respect, Singapore can be a logistics hub,” he added.

Junz also said that he would follow through with a courtesy visit to Singapore soon. — Bernama